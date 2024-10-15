Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $257.55. 125,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

