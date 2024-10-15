Litecoin Cash Trading Up 4.8% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $6.56 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,637,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,627,715.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00327114 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
