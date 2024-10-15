Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $137.99 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $137.99 million and $4.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,669,422 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.