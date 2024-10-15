Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 291,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 579.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 28.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

LCUT stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $137.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -62.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

