LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,683.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LFST. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

LFST traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 271,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company's revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

