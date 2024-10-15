Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,100 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

Shares of LGDTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 1,185,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

About Liberty Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.