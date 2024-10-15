Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,100 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
Shares of LGDTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 1,185,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
About Liberty Gold
