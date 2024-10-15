LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LEM Stock Performance

Shares of LEM stock remained flat at 2,548.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. LEM has a fifty-two week low of 2,548.66 and a fifty-two week high of 2,548.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 2,548.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2,548.66.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers current and voltage transducers; energy meters; integrated current sensors in GO and HMSR series; shunts; and integrators.

