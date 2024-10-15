Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 15,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
Leaf Mobile Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.59.
Leaf Mobile Company Profile
Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Leaf Mobile
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.