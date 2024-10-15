LayerZero Price Tops $4.06 on Top Exchanges (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $446.87 million and approximately $108.67 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00006081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.11784816 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $74,457,866.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

