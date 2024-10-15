Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.50. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lavoro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

