Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.50. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lavoro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.
Lavoro Trading Up 1.4 %
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
