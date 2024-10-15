Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.61 Per Share

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 1.611 per share on Sunday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a boost from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.60.
Latitude Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.
Latitude Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Latitude Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 Outerwear Stocks to Warm Up Your Portfolio for the Winter
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dining Out, Cashing In: 2 Restaurant Stocks Leading the Pack
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.