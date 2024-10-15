Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 14517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Lara Exploration Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.83 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.