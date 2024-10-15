Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 24688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth about $881,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

