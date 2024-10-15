Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,513,200 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 1,146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 213.1 days.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of LIFZF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 1,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $26.04.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
