KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of KNKZF opened at C$74.00 on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of C$50.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.48.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

