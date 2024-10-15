KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in September

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of KNKZF opened at C$74.00 on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of C$50.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.48.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
