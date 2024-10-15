Kujira (KUJI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $239,830.34

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $47.99 million and $239,830.34 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43333226 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $209,576.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

