KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBA. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 258.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 893,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 644,775 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $229.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.50. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $31.19.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

