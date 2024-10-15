Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,227,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

