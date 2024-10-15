Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,181 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,263,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after buying an additional 2,116,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after buying an additional 1,097,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,941,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,284,000 after purchasing an additional 967,143 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,846,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 925,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

USB stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.