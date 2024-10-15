Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

