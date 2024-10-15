Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

