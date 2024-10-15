Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $803,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $203,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $292,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.