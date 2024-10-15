Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $762,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

