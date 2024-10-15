Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after acquiring an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.87 and a one year high of $222.25. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.20.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.