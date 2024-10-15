Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $451,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTB opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

