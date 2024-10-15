Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,222,000 after buying an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $116,430,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $126,089,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in CSX by 3,243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after buying an additional 2,126,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CSX by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.