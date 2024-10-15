Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.3% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

QLD opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $110.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

