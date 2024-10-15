Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 75.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $270.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.95.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.78.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

