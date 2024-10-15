Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 288,111 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,113 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

