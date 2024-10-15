Kintara Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 18th (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 1,881,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,055,974. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

