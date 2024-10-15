Kintara Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 18th (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.
Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance
Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 1,881,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,055,974. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
About Kintara Therapeutics
