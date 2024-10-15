Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 18th

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.
Kintara Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $4.59.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
