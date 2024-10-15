Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 18th

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

Kintara Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

