Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Stock Up 0.5 %

Kinetik stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.