Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,993,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 2,293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,760.8 days.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KIKOF remained flat at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $12.25.
Kikkoman Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kikkoman
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.