Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$47.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.50.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$43.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$31.16 and a 52 week high of C$44.56. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

