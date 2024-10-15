KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTSG. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.05.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTSG. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

