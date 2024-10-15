Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 285.0 days.
Kemira Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOYJF remained flat at $21.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
