Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 40.2% in September

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

