Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $406.01 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Kava has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $406.01 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00043576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,682 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

