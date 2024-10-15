Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $26.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

