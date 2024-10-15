Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JGHAF
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.