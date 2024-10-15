JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Trading Up 6.7 %

NATKY stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Get JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom alerts:

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

Receive News & Ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.