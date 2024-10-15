JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Trading Up 6.7 %
NATKY stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.50.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Seize the Opportunity: 2 High-Yield Stocks for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.