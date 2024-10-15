JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 244,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBAG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.