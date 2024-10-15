John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.