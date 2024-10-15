John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Investors Don’t Want to Miss Ahead of Earnings
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks Poised for Major Gains
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Plug Power Approaches All-Time Lows: A Buying Signal?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.