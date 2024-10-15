JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.93. 494,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 955,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at $4,272,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.