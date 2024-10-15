Jet Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.90 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $169,934.45 and $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,055.96 or 0.99182083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00059217 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009996 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.