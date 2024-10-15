JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,725,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 23,434,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,865.9 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

Shares of JD Health International stock remained flat at $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. JD Health International has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.