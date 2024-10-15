JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,725,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 23,434,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,865.9 days.
JD Health International Price Performance
Shares of JD Health International stock remained flat at $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. JD Health International has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.62.
JD Health International Company Profile
