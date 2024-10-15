JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Lifted to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $21.75 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

