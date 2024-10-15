Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,145,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 1,637,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,575.8 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF remained flat at $9.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

