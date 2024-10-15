Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,132,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 2,836,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 463.5 days.

Iveco Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVCGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937. Iveco Group has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Iveco Group Company Profile

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

