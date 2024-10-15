Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,132,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 2,836,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 463.5 days.
Iveco Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of IVCGF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937. Iveco Group has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.
Iveco Group Company Profile
