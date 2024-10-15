ITV plc (ITV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 on November 26th

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share by the broadcaster on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ITV Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:ITV opened at GBX 77.72 ($1.01) on Tuesday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 55.49 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 89 ($1.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

Get ITV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.