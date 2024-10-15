ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ITT were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 18.7% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 254,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ITT by 315.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 191.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in ITT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,368. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

